Why Are Indians Wary of Making Their 'Living Will' – and Can That Change?

The process was that all district judges across India needed to designate a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in their court for the execution of the living will. Then the person who wants to get the living will had to appear in person with two independent witnesses, and then get the approval of the JMFC.

This involves multiple visits to the court, and getting through levels of government officials who, at times, had no idea of the procedure.

Some terminally-ill and elderly patients who wanted their directive to be executed were so intimidated and exhausted by the process that they gave up trying, says Shrivastava.

"You may have a system, but if the players in the system have not been advised, and they don't have any guidelines, how will it work?" adds Dr Mani.