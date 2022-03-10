'Carers Need Care Too': Self Care Tips, and Support For Caregivers

It was only after a week that we realised this was going to take time.

My parents hadn’t imagined that they would have to watch their 11 year old undergo grafting, scream through multiple dressings as her burns were cleaned, or that they may have to arrange blood or money for the treatment.

Most of it, they discovered on the go. For 2 months they cleaned me, counselled me, fed me, got medicines, and slept in the hospital.