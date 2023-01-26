Lay-off Anxiety: What Can a Shaken up Work Force Do to Cope?

With layoffs constantly making headlines, a sense of job insecurity is also increasing among employees.
(Photo: Garima Sadhwani/FIT)
Spotify lays off 10,000 employees.
18,000 laid off by Amazon.
Microsoft let go of 10,000 people.
Google terminates contracts of 12,000 workers.
These words splashed all over the internet in the last few weeks are enough to strike panic in anyone working in the formal sector, let alone the tech bros.
With a global recession likely looming over our heads, it’s but natural to feel scared of losing your job.
According to Dr Kamna Chhibber, Clinical Psychologist, Head, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, lay-offs can impact your well-being, your quality of life, and also the way you look at life.
A feeling of helplessness, and not knowing how to deal with the situation might cause more stress.
Dr Ekta Soni Puri, Senior Consultant, Mental Health & Psychiatry, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, also feels that uncertainty, self-doubt, lowered self-confidence, and the breakdown of people’s decision-making capacity in a situation like this can cause Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in the long run.
A study titled The Great Recession and Mental Health in the United States also said, "For individuals each recession impact experienced was associated with long-lasting and transdiagnostic declines in mental health."
Surprisingly, or not, lay-offs can be anxiety-inducing even for people who've been retained by organisations during mass lay-offs. This might be due to the fear that you’re next, or raise a question about your future in the company as an individual.
With the current news of lay-offs and recession, her work-life balance has gone for a toss again, with added stress, uncertainty, self-doubt, and anxiety for her.
"The dreaded question – ‘Am I going to be the next one?' – has made a comeback. Overtimes and cancelled leaves are the new normal at my workplace," she says.
The stress might be more if the company enforces cold-cut lay-offs with no prior communication.
In scenarios like this, Dr Puri says that the retained employees often overdo things, stay in the office beyond duty hours, and overcompensate just to ensure some sense of job security.
In fact, a study, titled Lay-offs and the Mental Health of Remaining Workers in Pandemic COVID-19, published in the International Sustainable Competitiveness Advantage Journal said,
Innately tough news like lay-offs can be less stressful for employees when organisations actually communicate the same to them. Dr Chhibber suggests some things that, lay-offs or not, organisations should be mindful of.
Maintaining transparency and communicating with the people who are being laid off, and those continuing in the organisation about what is happening.
This is necessary to rebuild their trust in their workplace and make sure that their will to be productive for the organisation is not lost.
Having open channels for communication where people’s concerns are heard, their issues taken up on larger levels, and a space is provided for them to engage if they ever feel disconnected from the system.
Remind people of any employee assistance that they might get from the company and the resources they’ll be provided if they feel distressed.
As hard as a lay-off might be, Dr Chhibber emphasises that the important thing to remember is that lay-offs usually don’t have anything to do with a particular employee.
More often than not, they are the result of a larger transition that the organisation is undergoing which might be sometimes due to global events that are out of even their control. She suggests:
Having a realistic understanding of what your strengths are and leaning into your past achievements and accomplishments
Maintaining robust contact with your support system whom you can reach out to in times of need
Don't hesitate to seek help
She adds,
Try and believe that things will get better sooner than later
Remember that you are resilient and can overcome this
Measures like these become more important because the mental health of the Indian workforce is anyway not something to boast about. A survey done in 2020 by The7th Fold found that, thanks to COVID-19, 50 percent of the Indian workforce struggled with mental health issues.
