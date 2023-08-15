Paresthesia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and More

Know All About Paresthesia
(Image: iStock)
According to Cleveland Clinic, Paresthesia is the feeling of tingling, numbness, or “pins and needles.” Everyone experiences this feeling at some point in their lives though the reasons might be different. It’s a harmless sign that a limb is “asleep” and a shift in position is required. But it becomes a cause of worry when it won’t go away or happens frequently.
Now let's try answering some common questions related to the condition of Paresthesia.
According to MedicalNewsToday, the following diseases cause Paresthesia:
Guillain-Barré syndrome.
Hansen’s disease (leprosy).
Herpes simplex virus.
Herpes zoster virus (shingles).
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Lyme disease.
Syphilis.:
Fibromyalgia.
Lupus.
Multiple sclerosis.
Rheumatoid arthritis.
Sjogren's syndrome.
Transverse myelitis.
Vitamin deficiencies, especially vitamin B12 and vitamin B6 are the most common ones. Deficiencies in copper, calcium, and magnesium can also cause a tingling feeling in your hands and feet.
According to Healthline, these are a few of the symptoms related to Paresthesia:
numbness
weakness
tingling
burning
cold
Chronic Paresthesia can cause stabbing pain
Clumsiness of the affected limb
A doctor takes a blood test to look for signs of diabetes, kidney disorders, and vitamin deficiencies.
Imaging tests
Nerve conduction studies
Electromyography
According to Mayo Clinic, usually, Paresthesia goes away on its own. In case the symptoms don't go away on their own, doctors will find the underlying cause and then follow a treatment that can vary widely. Your healthcare provider is the best person to tell you about the possible treatments.
Numbness is a condition you can’t feel sensations in the affected area while Paresthesia is a sensation you may feel when there’s a disruption in the sense of touch in the affected area.
Paresthesia and numbness are similar when it comes to physical sensations. Paresthesia may be felt just before numbness sets in, or paresthesia can be felt when the numb sensation returns.
