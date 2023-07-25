Eye Flu: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Prevention

It is quite common for people to experience redness, itching, or irritation in their eyes. If you are also experiencing similar symptoms, you may be suffering from eye flu. Eye flu is a common condition that affects millions of people every year. It's also known as viral conjunctivitis and is caused due to various viruses. The symptoms of the condition may be mild or severe and may even result in vision loss.

Firstly the common question that people have includes: what is eye flu?

Eye flu is an infection that affects the eyes and is usually caused by viruses that can spread easily from person to person. The most common type of virus that causes eye flu is adenovirus.

Let's have a look at the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of eye flu.