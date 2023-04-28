'No Facilities, No Ambulance': Protests After Medical Student's Death in Mumbai

Argewar informed that they were playing together just half an hour before the unfortunate incident.

Kale lived in the hostel on-campus. He had climbed a mango tree in the late evenings on Wednesday but unfortunately he fell from the tree and hit a hard surface at around 10-10.15 pm.

He was taken to the Podar hospital's Casualty ward but the protesters have alleged that the medical officer on duty wasn't prompt in handling the situation. Also, the hospital's Casualty ward wasn't well-equipped to handle such a severe case.