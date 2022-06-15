Fatty Liver: Why We As Indians, Need A Wake-up Call

Physicians and liver specialists all over are finding increasing numbers of patients, who, on a routine ultrasound abdomen done for an unrelated indication, are incidentally detected to be having fatty liver. In fact, this condition has assumed epidemic proportions in India.

This means that in most cases, fatty liver does not produce any symptoms for which the patient may want to seek medical treatment.

Liver is the largest solid organ of the body and the biggest factory controlling several metabolic functions of the body. Fat gets deposited in the liver cells either on consumption of alcohol or even otherwise when it is termed as Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).