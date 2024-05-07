FAQ | ‘FLiRT’ Is Now the Dominant COVID Variant in the US: Has It Reached India?

What do we know about FLiRT COVID variant? (Representational image)
(Photo: IANS)
The lul in COVID cases may soon change thanks to a new COVID-19 variant spreading fast in the US, say experts.
According to experts in the US, in just weeks, this new COVID-19 variant, nicknamed FLiRT, has overtaken the JN.1 omicron subvariant to become the dominant COVID-19 variant in the US.
Here are all your FAQs about the new variant answered.
What do we know about FLiRT?
This new COVID-19 variant, called FLiRT, is a sub-lineage of the Omicron JN.1 lineage. There are two mutation, KP.2 and KP 1.1 that are being classified as FLiRT.
Is it more infectious than previous COVID variants?
According to the Infectious Diseases Society Of America (IDSA), both mutations of the FLiRT variant, KP 1.1 and KP.2, are both spreading rapidly.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), KP.2 currently accounts for one in four infections in the US.
KP 1.1, on the other hand, currently makes up 75 percent of the COVID cases in the country.
What are the symptoms of this variant?
So far, symptoms associated with FLiRT have been similar to those of other Omicron subvariants. These include,
Sore throat
Cough
Fatigue
Nasal congestion
Runny nose
Headache
Muscle aches
Fever
Is it more dangerous than other COVID-19 variants?
Like other Omicron variants, FLiRT seems to be mostly causing mild illness, say experts in the US.
According to the US CDC, the severity of illness will depend more on a person’s underlying health and immunity.
Has it been detected in India yet?
So far, FLiRT variants have not been detected in India. However, according to experts, considering how transmissable it is, it is likely to make its appearance soon.
Although, the underscore that knowing what we know about the variant and its pattern, this is not a cause for panic.
