Women With Voice and Agency: The Warriors Combatting Neglected Tropical Disease

Lymphatic Filariasis, a neglected tropical disease (NTD), also known as elephantiasis, is a painful, disfiguring disease that is spread by mosquitoes.
(Photo: FIT)
Reena Singh, hailing from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, has been a patient of lymphatic filariasis for over 10 years now.
It causes the abnormal enlargement of body parts and can lead to disability. The infection is usually acquired in childhood and causes hidden damage to the body’s lymphatic system.
Malti Devi, an active member of the filaria patient network from Bakshi-ka-Talaab, Lucknow, says that one of the most painful experiences she has had was when the primary school who had hired her as a cook, dismissed her summarily when the swelling worsened.
Reena Singh,who developed Haathipaon, after a high-grade fever.
NTDs have a significant impact on gender equality, particularly in low and middle-income countries.
Women and girls are disproportionately affected by NTDs, primarily due to gender-based inequalities such as lack of access to healthcare, education, clean water, and sanitation.
These can have a particularly significant impact on women and girls, who may be forced to drop out of school or give up work due to discrimination and shame and almost all are riddled by the guilt that they have not been good ‘mothers’ and caregivers.
We have come a long way from how NTDs were perceived, acknowledged, and understood; especially, cases where women were suffering from these diseases.
Earlier, there was limited awareness coupled with a lack of empathy shown to women patients.
With the emergence of patient care networks, particularly those led by women, we have sensed a growing feeling of empathy, understanding, and favourable sensitisation toward how significant diseases impact a woman’s physical and mental health.
"After joining the filaria patient support group, I got help. With regular exercise and morbidity management, I have been able to wear a payal now and the swelling is a lot lesser. This is my symbol of womanhood, and I am so proud of it. It also reminds me that I am bigger than the disease and I have the power to overcome it," says Reena Singh.
There is a need to empower women to fight through such diseases and more importantly, feel confident to seek health-based information and resources, as a right.
Women are definitely bigger than these diseases and so are their health needs and requirements.
There is also a need to build a conducive environment, one that calls for multisectoral efforts involving governments, NGOs, civil society organisations, and the private sector to provide access to healthcare, education, clean water, and sanitation, among many other interventions.
This will help disease sensitisation and elimination efforts at all levels – specifically for women and empower them to seek timely care and support.
