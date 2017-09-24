Cooking With Grandma: Why Do We Fast and Feast During Navratri?

Food stalls burst on the scene, at home puja, bhog and cooking. You would mistake Navratri fasting with feasting. But ancient wisdom is based in Ayurveda and science of nutrition as Addy finds out from his Grandma!

Nani informs him that Navratri falls four times in a year, each with a change of season. While the seers observe a fast on all four Navratris, most households fast twice a year during Chaitra Navratri (April May) and Sharad Navratri (Sept, Oct). And while we pray for purification of our mind, we fast for detoxification of our body. During change of season our immunity is at it’s lowest. Fasting and then eating non-grain, fruit-based diet is just what the doctor orders!

During Navratri we eat once a day, and how we eat has immense nutritive value if eaten right!