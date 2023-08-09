Good Nutrition Can Curb TB Infections, Deaths: Big Points From the Lancet Study

Why it matters: India has one of the largest burdens of tuberculosis (TB) globally. In 2022 alone, 27.7 lakh new cases were reported.

Moreover, the study found severe undernutrition in nearly half of all patients underlining the need for nutritional support.

While it has been generally accepted that nutrition plays a key role in the treatment and recovery of TB patients, over the last few years, the study's findings bolster just how much of a contributing factor it is in TB incidence as well.

The way forward: While the study paves a path for reducing incidence of TB in the country and curbing mortality, the logistics to make it happen are tricky.

According to the study authors, approximately thirty households would need to be provided nutritional supplementation to prevent one incident of TB. In the case of patients who weigh less than 35 kg, 12 patients would need to be given food support to prevent 1 TB death.

They added that the cost of one food basket came up to Rs 1100 per patient, per month. The food baskets for families cost Rs 325 per month.

The nutrition drives would also have to be supported with more effective TB vaccines for prevention.