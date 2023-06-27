Basil Leaves: Nutrition, Uses, and Health Benefits

Basil leaves are considered sacred and beneficial in our country, India. The herb is loaded with numerous health benefits. The term ‘basil’ comes from basilikhon, an ancient Greek word that means royal. There are around 60 varieties of basil like sweet basil, holy basil, lemon basil, and curly basil, among others. This herb can be grown all around the world.

Most Indian households worship basil and have a space dedicated to it. Sweet basil is used in many cuisines like Indian, Thai, and Italian. Basil leaves can be effective for various health problems right from immunity to gut health.

Basil is rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin K, Iron, Manganese, Calcium, and essential oils. It also has antioxidants like beta-cryptoxanthin, zeaxanthin, lutein, and beta-carotene. Let's have a look at the health benefits of basil leaves.