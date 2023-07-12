Broccoli: Nutrition & Health Benefits Of Consuming Broccoli

5 health benefits of broccoli
(Image: iStock)
Green broccoli belongs to the category of cruciferous vegetables kale, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, cabbage, collard greens, rutabaga, and turnips. The dark green color makes it obvious that it is extremely nutritious and healthy but it is not liked by people.
Broccoli is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It also fights against free radicals, molecules produced by the body during natural processes like metabolism. Free radicals are toxic in large amounts and can cause cell damage that can lead to cancer.
Now let's have a look at the benefits of consuming broccoli in detail.
Helps Prevent Cancer- Cruciferous vegetables help fight the type of cell damage that causes cancer. Broccoli contains sulforaphane, a sulfur-containing compound that gives it a bitter bite. Research proves that cruciferous vegetables like broccoli can be a part of “green chemoprevention,” in which people use either the whole plant or extracts to help reduce the chances of cancer. Cruciferous vegetables also contain indole-3-carbinol that have powerful antitumor properties.
Helps Keep the bones Healthy- Broccoli is also beneficial for healthy bones and one should know that calcium and collagen work together to make strong bones. Over 99% of the body’s calcium is present in the bones and teeth whereas broccoli contains both vitamin C and calcium. It also contains vitamin K which plays a major role in blood coagulation that further helps prevent osteoporosis.
Protects against diseases- Broccoli is rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that provides a range of benefits like supporting the immune system and reducing the risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), cataracts, and anemia. Thus, broccoli can reduce the risk of various diseases.
Helps Maintain Healthy Skin- Vitamin C in broccoli also helps the body produce collagen, an essential support system for the cells and organs, especially the skin. Vitamin C can also help prevent skin damage, wrinkling, etc. due to its antioxidant properties. Research also shows that vitamin C may help prevent or treat skin conditions like shingles and skin cancer.
Helps Improve Digestion- Broccoli has high fiber content and dietary fiber can help promote regular bowel movement, prevent constipation, maintain a healthy digestive tract, and lower the risk of colon cancer. Research also proves that regular consumption of broccoli can prevent the development of colorectal cancer due to its high fiber content. 76 g of broccoli provides 5.4% to 7.1% of an individual’s daily requirement for fiber.
