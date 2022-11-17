National Epilepsy Day 2022 India: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Every year, November is observed as the Epilepsy Awareness Month to educate and aware people about the signs, symptoms and impact of this dreadful disease. India recognizes 17th of November as National Epilepsy Day to raise awareness about Epilepsy.

Epilepsy is a disease that affects the central nervous system of the brain. People affected by this condition suffer from abnormal brain activity that ultimately leads to seizures, lack of consciousness, and unusual behavior.

Epilepsy can affect anyone irrespective of the age, gender, and race. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, "There are 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States and 470,000 of them are children.

Let us read about the Date, Theme, History, and Significance of National Epilepsy Day 2022 in India.