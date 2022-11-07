National Cancer Awareness Day 2022: Theme, Quotes and Posters

National Cancer Awareness Day is celebrated on 7 November in India and this day aims to focus on cancer prevention and early detection. According to WHO, approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries.

Cancer is a non-communicable disease and is the second leading cause of death globally. It is a serious issue that needs attention and people need to take steps to reduce the risk of cancer. The common causes that people can look after include high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and alcohol use.

This day also coincides with the birth anniversary of the eminent French-Polish scientist Madame Curie who is known for her work in the field of radioactivity and has been the winner of the Nobel Prize twice. Now let's have a look at the theme, quotes, and posters of National Cancer Awareness Day 2022.