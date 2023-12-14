Mumps Prevention and Control: How Can Mumps Be Prevented

Mumps Prevention and Control tips
(Image: iStock)
In recent times, the rise in mumps infections has sparked concerns about public health. Mumps, a contagious viral infection affecting the salivary glands, can spread easily if proper precautions are not taken. This comprehensive guide aims to outline crucial hygiene practices that individuals and communities should adopt to protect themselves and others from mumps. Here are some crucial hygiene practices to follow in light of rising mumps infections
According to Dr. Shradha Shinde, Consulting pediatrician, at Ruby Hall Clinic, by adopting these crucial hygiene practices and supporting community-level efforts, we can help slow the spread of mumps and protect ourselves and our loved ones. Remember, prevention is always better than cure, and simple hygiene steps can make a big difference in the fight against mumps.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue while coughing or sneezing and put the used tissue in the trash can.
Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, using the restroom, or being in a public place. Proper handwashing helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Avoid sharing objects that might have saliva on them, like water bottles or cups
Disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as toys, door knobs, tables, and counters.
When you have mumps, you should avoid contact with other people until 5 days after your salivary glands begin to swell because you are contagious during this time.
You should not go to work, school, or any social event. Stay at home & sleep in a separate room. Avoid contact with people.
Wear a mask since it is an essential step to prevent the spread of infection.
Make sure you and your family are up to date on your MMR vaccine. Immunization is the only effective method of prevention. Mumps vaccine is given in the combined trivalent MMR vaccine. 3 doses of it at 9 months 15 months 4-5yr are important.
Carry hand sanitizer with you and use it when soap and water are not readily available.
Teach children good hygiene habits early on. Consider wearing a mask in crowded places or if you are in close contact with someone who is sick.
Remember, by being informed and taking preventative measures, we can navigate the rise in mumps cases effectively and safeguard our health and the health of our communities.
