Monkeypox Cases Cross 780 Worldwide, WHO Issues Blueprint for Action

A sample from a 12-year-old girl from UP's Ghaziabad was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to test for monkeypox.

Ghaziabad's Chief Medical Officer urged citizens to avoid "panic-mongering" and stated that this was simply a precautionary measure as the girl was suffering from rashes. Further, he added, none of her close contacts have a travel history outside the country.

In Rajasthan, the health department shared guidelines for monkeypox treatment, symptom identification, and safety protocols with doctors.

The guidelines, prepared by the center, list some of the symptoms of monkeypox, as well as precautions to avoid transmission.