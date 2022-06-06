Monkeypox Cases Cross 780 Worldwide, WHO Issues Blueprint for Action

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus endemic to west and central Africa.
(Photo: iStock)
Cases of the monkeypox virus have crossed 780 from across 27 countries where the virus is not endemic, the WHO said on Monday, 6 June.
Over 500 experts and 2,000 participants met virtually on Friday, 3 June under the WHO to identify knowledge gaps and chalk out a plan of action to tackle rising cases of monkeypox around the world.
The WHO has stated that effective countermeasures should be made available based on the severity of risk and disease spread.
A sample from a 12-year-old girl from UP's Ghaziabad was sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to test for monkeypox.
Ghaziabad's Chief Medical Officer urged citizens to avoid "panic-mongering" and stated that this was simply a precautionary measure as the girl was suffering from rashes. Further, he added, none of her close contacts have a travel history outside the country.
In Rajasthan, the health department shared guidelines for monkeypox treatment, symptom identification, and safety protocols with doctors.
The guidelines, prepared by the center, list some of the symptoms of monkeypox, as well as precautions to avoid transmission.
Monkeypox is similar to smallpox but less severe, with a mortality rate of 1 to 10 percent. The vaccine for monkeypox is the same as the vaccine administered for smallpox.
In response to 21 cases in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control rolled out 1,200 smallpox vaccines to close contacts of those infected as well as high-risk individuals who might need the vaccine.
The organization also added that steps to limit transmission will need to be taken in high risk areas. These include, "communicating prevention information, enhanced disease surveillance, contact tracing, isolation of cases and optimized care of of people with the virus."