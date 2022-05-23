‘Racist, Homophobic’: UN Calls Out Media Coverage of Monkeypox Outbreak

Considering the virus spreads through close contact with an infected person, the possibility that it may have been sexually transmitted was not off the table, they said.

However, the UNAIDS and other health experts clarify that the risk of getting monkeypox through sexual intercourse is not restricted to men who have sex with other men.

"We appreciate the LGBTI community for having led the way on raising awareness – and we reiterate that this disease can affect anyone," said Matthew Kavanagh, Deputy Executive Director, UNAIDS