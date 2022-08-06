Monkeypox Vaccines: Your FAQs Answered By An Expert

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that smallpox vaccines can be repurposed to fight monkeypox.

Meanwhile, as of this report, the global monkeypox caseload has crossed 26,000, with 88 countries affected. India has reported at least 8 cases of monkeypox.

So, do we need to vaccinate for monkeypox? When will these vaccines be available? Will they have side effects? Can children and women take the vaccines without any problems?

FIT spoke to infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Lalit Kant, former head of the Division of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the ICMR.

Here's what he said.