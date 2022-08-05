USA Declares Monkeypox A National Health Emergency

Worldwide, monkeypox cases have crossed the 26,000 mark, with 88 countries now reporting cases. Of these, 81 countries had never reported a case of monkeypox till 2022.

This declaration marks only the fifth time that the country has declared a state of emergency since 2001.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated monkeypox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) AKA a global emergency, on 23 July 2022.