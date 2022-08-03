Kerala’s First Two Monkeypox Cases Not Linked to Europe Outbreak

With confirmed monkeypox cases in India rising to eight including one death from Kerala, scientists and researchers are trying to understand more about the spread of the disease. Genome sequencing of the first two cases from Kerala suggests that they are not linked to the monkeypox outbreak in Europe.

The first two monkeypox cases in Kerala had a travel history to the Gulf. In an email interview to TNM, Dr Vinod Scaria, a senior scientist at the Delhi-based Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), said, “The two genomes from Kerala suggest that they belong to a distinctly different lineage (A.2) compared to the B.1 lineage linked to the European superspreader events and outbreak of monkeypox in 2022.”

The genome sequencing was performed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and deposited in the GISAID, a global database.