WHO Advises Safety Guidelines Even As Monkeypox Spread Detected in Children

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has raised concerns about the spread of monkeypox in particularly sensitive groups like pregnant women, children, and immunocompromised people.

The UN organization said, on Wednesday, 29 June, that it is currently investigating multiple reports of children being infected with the monkeypox virus, including two cases from the United Kingdom and many others from France and Spain.

The organization added that none of the cases in children have been severe, but have advised caution and community outreach to limit transmission.

As of 27 June, over 3,400 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 50 countries. One death has been reported from Nigeria.

The WHO's director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had called for an emergency meeting on 23 June to decide whether monkeypox represented a global health emergency, and while the organization has not flagged the virus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), it has issued fresh guidelines on the same.