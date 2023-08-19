Monk Fruit Sweetener: What Is It And Its Benefits

Monk fruit sweetener is a natural sweetener and you will be surprised to know that it is 100–250 times sweeter than sugar. It has zero calories and is rich in antioxidant properties. There is no doubt that people have begun to understand the disadvantages of refined sugar and try to exclude sugar from their diet as much as they can.

But no sugar doesn't mean that you have to avoid everything sweet, you just need to find the right alternative for sugar. For some, it may be honey, jaggery, dates, or stevia, and the new alternative getting popular is monk fruit sweetener, also called monk fruit extract.

Monk fruit sweetener has been around for decades but has recently become popular and today we will discuss more about this.