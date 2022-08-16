‘Detrimental to My Mental State’: Tom Holland Announces Break From Social Media

Tom Holland says social media is detrimental to his mental health, announces break.
(Photo: Tomholland2013/Instagram)
Tom Holland has decided to take a break from social media for his mental health because he finds sites like Instagram and Twitter “to be overstimulating,…overwhelming.” He made the announcement on his official Instagram handle (@tomhollan2013) on Sunday, 14 August.
The Spider-Man actor went on to talk about how there is still stigma surrounding open conversations surrounding mental health.
Holland ends his video by thanking his viewers for listening, and saying that he’s now “going to disappear from Instagram again.”
Justin Bieber reacts to Tom Holland's announcement with a simple "Love you Man ❤️"
Fan reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with one saying, “Please take all the time you need. The thing that matters the most is your well-being. We love you<3”
While making the announcement, Holland also used his platform to promote one of the many charities his trust ‘The Brothers Trust’ (@thebrotherstrust) sponsors, Steam4.
“Steam4 is a wonderfully innovative education programme with pioneering apps, a clinically advised website, and its mental health conferences help contribute towards helping young kids who are suffering.”