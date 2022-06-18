Let's Talk About Suicides, Society, and Accountability

SuicideIndia has a lot of NGOs and organisations that have suicide helplines.
(Trigger warning: this story discusses themes of suicide.
Sunita looked back at her life. Dreams, aspirations, career goals, travel to a metropolitan to make everything possible. She loves theatres and chose acting over studies as a career. The everyday glamour of the silver screen mesmerized her.
And now? A couple of years into the profession, she couldn’t connect reality to her dream-world. It was all so, so very different.
She hated her life, waiting this all to end.
Imran was a fantastic painter. He loved music and wanted to pursue higher studies in Arts. Forced and literally blackmailed into Medical studies by his parents – he kept pondering about the fees that got him the seat.
He never even wanted to become a doctor!
He missed his flute, his games and his canvas. As years passed, the tough demands of medical education strangled him along with pressure for higher grades.
Realising one needs help, and willing to reach out can sometimes feel very difficult a task.
They are far from fiction, a reality embedded in our daily lives. The recent chain of alleged suicides among young aspiring models has generated buzz among public, media and health professionals alike – but to what cause?
Are we really willing to change our outlook and drop our stigma?
It’s high time we STOP making an invariable assumption that every suicide is linked to mental health or depression.
Social, cultural, and environmental factors play an equal role in suicides, especially in impulsive deaths. We see ‘desperate dream chasing’ and ‘reality-expectation’ mismatch in Sunita while Imran became a victim of unrealistic parental expectation and social pressure.
There are several other factors that can lead a person to end his/her life. Farmer suicides, student suicides, child and elder abuse, intimate partner violence, drug addiction, casteism, racism, discrimination, marriage against will, loneliness, isolation, unemployment and debts are all such social contributors.
A suicide can have more reasons than a 'mental illness'.
Further, suicide is highly under-reported. The only official data source is the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
While the mental disorders as causative factors are highlighted, the social causes are often under-rated.
After the recent events in this state, many of my media colleagues have asked me “why this profession”? Why are young actors and models easier victims of suicide?
Well, it’s not exactly so!
Suicides among medical students, IT professionals, and engineering graduates are all on the rise. Each profession has its own stressors.
The life of a famous actor has its own stressors, and while not visible to the public eye,can be extremely toxic too.
We hardly see the struggling life of an established actor/actress, what they had to endure or how they established themselves in the industry.
We are enthralled by the “end product” – that is worshipped and idealized by millions like Sunita.
While the dreams are crowded in false hopes, the path of struggle that leads to the dream is often unaccounted for.
This leads to sudden change in lifestyle, problems in coping and psychological shock that creates the “reality-expectation mismatch”, eventually frustrating a person to end his/her life.
A 'reality-expectation mismatch can cause frustration and confusion, accompanied by more negative feelings.
Death due to suicide in an individual can trigger or motivate another person in similar profile (usually related to the former person) to end their lives. This social modelling can also happen through media portrayals (Werther effect), especially when suicides are sensationalized.
On the other hand, discussing optimistic narratives of recovery in media and turning around in once-suicidal individuals can have positive effects and aid in suicide prevention. Known as Papageno effect, this is unfortunately not the norm in most cases.
There is not just one stakeholder here.
It’s a collective responsibility especially with a good understanding between mental health professionals, journalists and policy makers.
Media reporting of suicides can be improved by adhering to the Press Council of India (2019) and the WHO/IASP guidelines (2018).
The yellow ribbon: symboilising suicide awareness.
Psychological and social wellbeing is not synonymous with mental disorders.
In addition, the social dimensions discussed above need addressal. It has been research proven that restricting access to pesticides, sex education to prevent domestic violence, prevention of abuse in children and seniors as well as fostering healthy family communication can prevent suicides.
In high-risk professions, periodic monitoring and counseling of vulnerable individuals are necessary.
It’s Time to ACT now!
(Dr Debanjan Banerjee is a psychiatrist with NIMHANS, and Life Fellow, World Association of Mental Health)