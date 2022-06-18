Let's Talk About Suicides, Society, and Accountability

They are far from fiction, a reality embedded in our daily lives. The recent chain of alleged suicides among young aspiring models has generated buzz among public, media and health professionals alike – but to what cause?

Are we really willing to change our outlook and drop our stigma?

It’s high time we STOP making an invariable assumption that every suicide is linked to mental health or depression.

Social, cultural, and environmental factors play an equal role in suicides, especially in impulsive deaths. We see ‘desperate dream chasing’ and ‘reality-expectation’ mismatch in Sunita while Imran became a victim of unrealistic parental expectation and social pressure.

There are several other factors that can lead a person to end his/her life. Farmer suicides, student suicides, child and elder abuse, intimate partner violence, drug addiction, casteism, racism, discrimination, marriage against will, loneliness, isolation, unemployment and debts are all such social contributors.