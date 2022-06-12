'Don't Want To Be Burden': Prathyusha's Father Found Her Dead With Suicide Note

(Trigger warning: Mentions of suicide)

Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead on the afternoon of 11 June at her studio in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. Her father found her unconscious on a chair, with a suicide note in her hand.

Prathyusha, who lived in Hyderabad's posh locality of Jubilee Hills, had informed her father that she would be visiting a friend and would stay over at her studio in Banjara Hills. However, her father grew suspicious as she did not respond to his calls after leaving home the previous night.

The watchman of her building rang the doorbell to her studio several times, but as she didn't open the door, her father rushed to the spot. With the help of a few people in the building, he broke open the door only to find Prathyusha unconscious on a chair.