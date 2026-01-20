Microplastics in Our Bodies: What It’s Doing to Our Gut Health and Hormones

(This article is the first of a series by gastroenterologist Dr Ashwini Setya, in which he unpacks how lifestyle, environment, diet, and hidden exposures affect your gut health.)

The journey of plastic from its invention and its first use for Billiards balls in 1860 to the discovery of its infiltration into the human body is interesting but scary all the same.

In our modern world, plastics are ubiquitous. From the food we eat to the clothes we wear, these versatile polymers have become an integral part of our daily lives.