Bottled Water Contains Thousands of Plastic Particles: Will It Harm Your Health?

"Plastic bottles are lined with a substance known as polycarbonates that can release a substance known as Bisphenol A (BPA),which is thought to be toxic," says Dr Agarwal.

"Leaving water in a plastic bottle for a long time, and exposure to heat can cause it to leech into water. This is a common phenomenon," says Dr Ashwini Setya, Adjunct Professor in Gastroenterology, ESIC Medical College, Faridabad.

This can also happen when the bottles are squeezed, and when the caps are unscrewed or screwed back on.