Podcast| The Macro Problem of Microplastics (ft. Shreya Sharma & Sadhika Tiwari)

The Big Story episode on microplastics featuring Shreya Sharma and Sadhika Tiwari.
(Photo: The Quint)
On this episode of The Big Story, we attempt to uncover the truth about microplastics. We sit down with Shreya Sharma, a researcher pursuing her Masters from Imperial College in London, and Sadhika Tiwari, an ex-Quintee who is currently a freelance climate journalist, to know why microplastics are actually a macro problem.
Did you know that microplastics are intentionally added to our products? Or that neither non-vegetarians nor vegetarians are safe from microplastics being found in their food? Is there a form of plastic even more dangerous? And why did we discuss Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants? We bet you’re curious, so make sure to tune into the full episode!
