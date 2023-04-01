Podcast| The Macro Problem of Microplastics (ft. Shreya Sharma & Sadhika Tiwari)

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast| The Macro Problem of Microplastics (ft. Shreya Sharma & Sadhika Tiwari)

Did you know that neither non- vegetarians nor vegetarians are safe from microplastics being found in their food?
Anjali Palod & Prateek Lidhoo
The Big Story episode on microplastics featuring Shreya Sharma and Sadhika Tiwari. 

(Photo: The Quint)

On this episode of The Big Story, we attempt to uncover the truth about microplastics. We sit down with Shreya Sharma, a researcher pursuing her Masters from Imperial College in London, and Sadhika Tiwari, an ex-Quintee who is currently a freelance climate journalist, to know why microplastics are actually a macro problem.

Did you know that microplastics are intentionally added to our products? Or that neither non-vegetarians nor vegetarians are safe from microplastics being found in their food? Is there a form of plastic even more dangerous? And why did we discuss Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants? We bet you’re curious, so make sure to tune into the full episode!

