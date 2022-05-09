Know Your Metabolic Type, Get More Out of Workouts

Even if all of us were to follow the exact same fitness regime and diet, the way our bodies would respond to it would still be different. It is simply because all bodies are built differently, and therefore there exists no single ‘one size, fit all’ approach.

For the sake of convenience, however, we can narrow down these bodily differences, when it comes to your fitness journey, into three metabolic types, categories that can help determine which is the most efficient approach for you.