Know Your Metabolic Type, Get More Out of Workouts

The exercises that work for an endomorph, may not work for a mesomorph or an ectomorph.
(Image: Deeksha Malhotra/Quint FIT)
Even if all of us were to follow the exact same fitness regime and diet, the way our bodies would respond to it would still be different. It is simply because all bodies are built differently, and therefore there exists no single ‘one size, fit all’ approach.
For the sake of convenience, however, we can narrow down these bodily differences, when it comes to your fitness journey, into three metabolic types, categories that can help determine which is the most efficient approach for you.
Deepti Khatuja, Head Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis memorial research Institute, Gurgaon elaborates, “People are born with an inherited body type based on skeletal frame and body composition. Most people are unique combinations of the three metabolic body types - ectomorph, mesomorph, and endomorph.”
Dietitian, nutritionist, diabetes educator, and founder of a wellness platform, Shivani Kandwal, defines these metabolic types in the following manner:
Endomorphs: Those with a softer, rounder body type or what can be defined as a short, stocky shape. Consider yourself an endomorph if you build muscle and/or fat readily yet struggle to remove fat. Endomorphs have a slow metabolism, therefore gaining weight is simple for them (most of which is fat, not muscle).
Ectomorphs: Those with a smaller frame and have a more compact bone structure. They're naturally slim and lean, and it's difficult for them to put on weight. They have a fast metabolism, allowing them to burn calories more quickly than people with slower metabolisms. Ectomorphs require a high calorie intake to gain weight.
Mesomorphs: Also known as the athlete's body, this refers to those with a rectangular-shaped body with a muscular build. This body type is more prone to gaining weight than the ectomorph, so keep your caloric intake under check. In comparison to endomorphs, they also have an easier time reducing weight.
Once you have figured out your metabolic type with the help of a medical expert (no solo driving and deducting answers for your body based solely on information on the internet!), here are some more tips that can help you achieve optimum results when it comes to your workouts and diet.
Endomorphs: Ms Kandwal suggests that a combination of cardio and strength training can help prevent fat growth when it comes to fitness and training for endomorphs.
Ms Khatuja also suggests cardio as well as weights to be made part of your routine. A high protein diet with inclusion of complex carbohydrates like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are most suitable, suggests the expr
Ectomorph: For this metabolic type, Ms Khatuja suggests heavy weight training that will help stimulate muscle growth, along with taking longer rest periods between different sets of the workout. It is also important to focus on big muscle groups. She further adds that short and intense workout with minimum cardio would be helpful for ectomorphs.
Ms Kandwal explains it in the following manner:
Mesomorphs: Low-Intensity, steady-state cardio is most important for mesomorphs, says Ms Kandwal.
When it comes to diet, Ms Khatuja says that it would be beneficial to watch your calories if weight gain is a concern since this metabolic type is easy to put on weight. Other than that, they can simply stick to a regular, balanced diet of complex carbs.
