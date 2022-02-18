How To Make Diet More Sustainable, Healthy or Cheap, Without Giving Up Nutrients

The Australian Bureau of Statistics publishes tables showing the usual intake of selected nutrients across the population. The tables also show the proportion of Australians whose usual nutrient intake is below what’s known as the “estimated average requirement”.

While Australian adults eat in diverse ways, they generally get enough of some nutrients regardless of their diets.

For example, most people seem to obtain adequate niacin (Vitamin B3) and phosphorus. And the tables suggest 97 percent of Australians get enough vitamin C.

However, inadequate intake of calcium, magnesium, vitamin B6, and zinc is common.

Around two-thirds of Australian adults consume less calcium than what’s recommended (which ranges from 840 to 1100 mg/day depending upon age). Worryingly, 90 percent of women aged over 50 don’t get enough calcium.