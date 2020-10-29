Did Panic Buying Health Insurance in 2020 Pay Off for Tamil Nadu?

Five other states that have more than 1 lakh families under the national health insurance scheme are Madhya Pradesh (1.28 crore families), Uttar Pradesh (1.18 crore), Karnataka (1.15 crore), West Bengal (1.12 crore) and Bihar (1.08 crore).

So why is Tamil Nadu scrambling for a health cover?

It’s the fear of contracting the dreaded coronavirus, say analysts.

“In the first months, there were a lot of issues with getting hospital beds, trying to manage without exposing more family members, many hospitals take advantage of the situation and overcharging for treatment. So when people were made to pay lakhs for the treatment, they realised the need of the hour is a health insurance policy and so the requests grew in May,” said an official working for Star Health insurance.

The state which already had the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s health insurance in operation, combined it with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Jan Arogya Yojana, according to data released by Health Ministry.