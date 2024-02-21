17 Cases of Measles, 2 Children Dead in MP: How Effective Are the Vaccines?

Schools in eight villages in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district have been shut for three days after as many as 17 children were infected and two died due to measles.

The deaths occurred last week on 14 and 16 February, with one deceased being only seven years old.

Presently, seven of the infected children are under hospital care and health officials are working towards containing the spread of the disease.

As the community grapples with this outbreak, FIT answers all your FAQs about the symptoms, treatments, and necessary precautions to protect against measles.