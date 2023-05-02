Ludhiana Gas Leak Kills 11: Why Is Hydrogen Sulfide Exposure Fatal?

On Sunday, 30 April, tragedy struck Punjab's Ludhiana as a gas leak in Giaspura led to 11 deaths, including those of three children. Four others were hospitalised after inhaling the toxic gas.
(Photo: PTI/Altered by FIT)
The Punjab Pollution Control Board revealed that it was 'buildup of hydrogen sulfide in the sewage lines' that caused the gas leak tragedy in Ludhiana, which led to 11 deaths, including those of three children.
FIT reached out to experts to understand why gas leaks can be fatal.
Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of Critical Care & Pulmonology at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital, says that 30 April's incident was a medical emergency in every sense of the term.
Dr Sushil Gupta, Principal Consultant, Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Ludhiana, says that hydrogen sulfide mainly attacks our nervous system. If not fatal, the gas can cause:
Trouble breathing
Nausea
Vomiting
Headache
Weakness
Dr Grover goes on to say that there are two kinds of exposures to gas leaks. One is chronic exposure, which is common in people who work in industries or chemical plants, the effects of which can be seen in the long term – skin lesions, cognitive damage, neurological effects, permanent cerebral abnormalities.
Dr Grover explains that through increased inhalation, the gas can enter your lungs and cause:
Waterlogging
Pulmonary edema
Paralysis to the brain
Death
In cases of gas leakage, there’s very little that can actually be done once someone’s been exposed.
Evacuate the place as soon as possible and move away from the source of the exposure
Cover your face
Hydrate yourself
Spill water all over your body
Seek emergency care
Oxygen support should be given within minutes to prevent death
Ventilator support should be provided
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Siddhu said that the initial report suggests that somebody carelessly disposed off chemicals in a sewer, which led to the gas leak.
