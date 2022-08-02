Gas Leak in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli, 50 People Hospitalised

An incident of gas leak was reported from Brandix campus in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli on Tuesday, 2 August.

50 people have been hospitalise and evacuation process is presently underway.

This is the second time that poisonous gas leak is being reported on this campus. In June over 200 employees of the same campus were hospitalised after a suspected feron gas leak incident.

It is yet to be ascertained which poisonous gas was leaked on Tuesday.

Anakapalli is at an approximately 41 km distance from Visakhapatnam.