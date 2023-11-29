'TheLiverDoc' Lodges Complaint Against X User for Online Abuse: What to Know

Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as 'TheLiverDoc', has filed a complaint with the Kerala Cyber Cell against Mr Vijay Patel, a right-wing sympathiser, alleging online bullying, harassment, and intimidation.

In a post made on the social media platform X, Dr Philips said he has filed a complain with the Kochi City Police, the Kerala State Cyber Cell and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kerala under the non-bailable section of IPC 153A — Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence.

Responding to the allegations, Patel told FIT, "It is a fake case with baseless allegations."

Dr Philips, on the other hand, said, "So far, the threats I've got online were mostly benign. But this one is different. They've gone for a complete character assassination online, and it affects me as a person and as a doctor."

