List of Foods That Boost Serotonin and Improve Mood

Foods to boost Serotonin and improve mood.
Mood regulation is controlled by a chemical messenger released by the brain called Serotonin. The more serotonin released by the body, the more will be your mood changes.
Foods that are rich in essential amino acids like Tryptophan have been found to be useful in increasing the Serotonin levels of the body naturally.
Although, Serotonin is an important chemical and plays a critical role in maintaining overall health. Most people associate it with a positive mood.
Low serotonin levels can lead to many health issues. It has been found that people with low serotonin levels face memory issues, negative mood changes, and other problems. People with a history of depression and anxiety are drastically affected by decreased serotonin levels.
Let us read about some food that has been involved in boosting the serotonin levels of the body and thus improving mood.
Salmon: This oily fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and are associated with healthy skin, bones, and eyes. It has been found that eating two portions of Salmon in a week provides enough essential amino acids like Tryptophan to the body, which in turn boosts serotonin levels.
Poultry Products: Food that is derived from poultry like chicken, goose, turkey, and eggs are rich sources of proteins. Tryptophan, an essential amino acid that is involved in the production of Serotonin is commonly found in protein-rich foods.
Green Leafy Vegetables: Vegetables with dark green leaves like Spinach are rich sources of Tryptophan and therefore help in boosting the body's Serotonin levels and improve mood.
Seeds: Different types of seeds are loaded with tryptophan and protein and therefore increase the Serotonin levels of the body. You can add seeds to your salad, consume them in a snack along with nuts, and add them to a bowl of cereal, porridge, and yogurt to derive the benefits.
Soy Products: All of us know that soya is a rich source of protein. Tofu, soy milk, and soy sauce are loaded with Tryptophan and therefore help to enhance the production of Serotonin in the body.
Prebiotic & Probiotic Foods: It has been found that a healthy gut is essential for the production of Serotonin in the body. Prebiotic and probiotic foods promote a healthy gut and indirectly boost the Serotonin levels of the body.
Whole Foods: whole grains, pulses, and lentils have been found to be rich sources of serotonin production in the body, Therefore, they help in improving the mood.
Bananas: Do you know bananas are rich sources of an essential amino acid called Tryptophan, which is one of the precursors for Serotonin production in the body? Therefore, eating bananas can enhance your positive mood.
Almonds: Nutrients like magnesium and folate have been found in abundant quantities in almonds. Magnesium is an important component in the production of Serotonin in the body. Therefore, consuming almonds help in improving your mood.
Pineapple: Consuming pineapple not only prevents inflammation of the body but also boosts the production of Serotonin in the brain and therefore contributes to improving mood.
