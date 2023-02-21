List of Foods That Boost Serotonin and Improve Mood

Mood regulation is controlled by a chemical messenger released by the brain called Serotonin. The more serotonin released by the body, the more will be your mood changes.

Foods that are rich in essential amino acids like Tryptophan have been found to be useful in increasing the Serotonin levels of the body naturally.

Although, Serotonin is an important chemical and plays a critical role in maintaining overall health. Most people associate it with a positive mood.

Low serotonin levels can lead to many health issues. It has been found that people with low serotonin levels face memory issues, negative mood changes, and other problems. People with a history of depression and anxiety are drastically affected by decreased serotonin levels.

Let us read about some food that has been involved in boosting the serotonin levels of the body and thus improving mood.