In Photos: Heatwave Already? Here Are Some Cooling Foods To Beat The Heat

We are barely two months into 2023 and scientists have already given us a heads up to prepare ourselves for stronger heatwave.
(Photo: The Quint)
Having tears-inducing properties notwithstanding, onions are an excellent for keeping our bodies cool. Add a raw onion to your meal on a hot summer day to protect yourself from a heat stroke.
Tomatoes are an great summer food option that can help you keep you body cool. They contain lycopene, an antioxidant that can help us protect against the sun's harmful rays.
Coconut water has mono-saccharine, carbohydrates, simple sugar with essential minerals, and all of these help in keeping the body hydrated.
Try a nice cup of gazpacho. This Mediterranean cold soup is delicious and refreshing – a perfect summertime meal served with bread.
Beat the heat with a watermelon, cucumber and fresh mint salad. The three ingredients put together using a simple dressing can be super refreshing during summer.
Curd is probiotic and therefore good for your gut and helps in keeping your stomach cool too. If you are not a fan of plain curd, you can include it in your meal by having it in the form of raita.
Sattu ka sherbet is a famous beverage from Bihar that has properties that cool the body. Not only does it provide comfort during summer, but it also offers health benefits associated with important minerals, vitamins and fibers required for body.
Cucumbers contain potassium, vitamin C, fiber and electrolytes that make them the perfect food for summer that require bare minimum efforts as they can be eaten raw.
We are barely two months into 2023 and scientists have already given us a heads up to prepare ourselves for stronger heatwaves.
According to Naresh Kumar, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD), "The temperature in the national capital is likely to rise up to 33 degree Celsius in the coming days, much before the spring festival of Holi in early March."
Now, we know it is scary to hear news like that but at the same time, we do need to prepare ourselves. The best way to begin is by starting to make small changes in our diet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)