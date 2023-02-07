10 Best Detox Drinks to Fight Acid Reflux

People often suffer from acidity after having a spicy meal. Acidity is generally accompanied by uncomfortable signs and symptoms including acid reflux, stomach ache, heart burn, regurgitation, burping, nausea, and more.

Some food and drinks may worsen your acidity symptoms while as there are some detox drinks that might actually help you in getting some relief from the acute symptoms of acidity.

Let us read about some detox drinks that have been found to be useful for people with gastric issues especially acidity.