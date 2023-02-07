10 Best Detox Drinks to Fight Acid Reflux

Following is the list of some important detox drinks that help in relieving acidity.
(Image: iStock)
People often suffer from acidity after having a spicy meal. Acidity is generally accompanied by uncomfortable signs and symptoms including acid reflux, stomach ache, heart burn, regurgitation, burping, nausea, and more.
Some food and drinks may worsen your acidity symptoms while as there are some detox drinks that might actually help you in getting some relief from the acute symptoms of acidity.
Let us read about some detox drinks that have been found to be useful for people with gastric issues especially acidity.
Check out the following list of detox drinks that have miraculous benefits for people suffering from acidity.
1. Muskmelon Juice: One of the best juices that have been found to useful for acidity is a muskmelon juice. It is not only tasty but the essential components like antioxidants, beta carotene, and fiber makes it an ideal solution against acidity.
2. Honey Water: Drinking honey with a glass of warm water early morning is useful for reducing the acid levels of the stomach. The antibacterial properties of honey also aids in burning sensation caused by heartburn.
3. Ginger Tea: People suffering from heart burn, stomach ache, acid reflux, and chest pain must definitely try ginger tea, which provides instant relief from acidity.
4. Aloe Vera Juice: The excess quantity of water and alkaline content in the aloe vera juice makes it an ideal drink for stomach acidity.
5. Herbal Tea: People suffering from stomach acidity must give a shot to herbal teas because they have been found to be beneficial against acid reflux. Herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, licorice, marshmallow root improve digestion and also soothe acidity.
6. Coconut Water: The natural coconut water without any sweetener is also an option for people suffering from acidity. Coconut water is a rich source of natural electrolytes like Potassium that not only maintain pH balance of the body but also manages acid reflux.
7. Lemon Cucumber Detox: This detox drink is not only a summer cooler but also helps in detoxification and debloating. People suffering from acidity must try this detox drink to reduce the symptoms.
8. Strawberry Basil Water: This detox drink has a calming effect on the stomach besides helping in flushing of toxins. People suffering from acute acidity must definitely try this drink to prevent symptom aggravation.
9. Mango, Lemon, and Pineapple Drink: This detox drink helps in debloating and also prevents stomach acidity. Besides, it is a refreshing drink for scorching summer heat.
10. Ginger and Lime Detox Drink: This drink not only flushes toxins from the system but also helps in detoxification. Loaded with gingerol, Vitamin C, this healthy mixture is a perfect blend for gastric issues like acidity.
