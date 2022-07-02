5 Best Ways To Lower Cholesterol Naturally: Which Foods Reduce Cholesterol

Know the best ways to reduce cholesterol, and which foods should you take.
(Photo: iStock)
High cholesterol has many harmful effects on our health. It not only increases the risk of heart diseases but also elevates the chances of having strokes. Cholesterol is produced in the liver and serves many important functions if produced in the required quantity.
The cholesterol produced in the liver is carried to different parts of the body via lipoproteins. Two types of lipoproteins help in the transportation of cholesterol – LDL (Low-density cholesterol) and HDL (High-density cholesterol). LDL cholesterol is also called as 'bad cholesterol.' It transports cholesterol from the liver to different body parts and if produced in abnormal quantity, increases the chances of heart diseases and stroke.
HDL cholesterol is also referred to as 'good cholesterol.' It absorbs the cholesterol from different body parts and takes it back to the liver where it is degraded. High amount of HDL in the body reduces the chances of heart diseases and stroke.
To maintain the cholesterol levels in our body, we should be able to check the cholesterol level at home. It is not always possible to go for lab tests, therefore we should be capable of self-examination. One of the best ways to check cholesterol level at home is a home cholesterol test. The home cholesterol tests are user-friendly and you can check your cholesterol levels in the comfort of your home by simply following two-three easy steps.
Prick your finger with a needle provided in the home cholesterol test kit.
Squeeze your finger and put two-three drops of blood onto the test strip. You can also put the blood drops into a well depending upon the type of home cholesterol kit you are using.
After putting the blood drops into the well/strip, you have to wait for few minutes and then you will get the result.
If you want to get rid of the high cholesterol levels quickly, you should certainly follow the below tips and tricks.
Watch your diet carefully and consider avoiding foods that are rich in fats. Instead take foods that are rich in dietary fiber.
Increase your physical activity by performing daily exercises.
Quit smoking because it has been found that smokers produce high levels of LDL cholesterol compared to non-smokers.
Lose body weight if you are obese or overweight. Obese people tend to produce high levels of cholesterol.
Avoid drinking alcohol.
Now that we know the harmful and dangerous effects of high cholesterol, we should follow the best ways to reduce the amount of cholesterol in our body. Though the high cholesterol levels can be controlled through medications also but it is always better to go for natural ways. Following are some of the best natural ways that will help us to lower cholesterol levels.
Take foods that are rich in monounsaturated fats (MUFA). Some of the food rich in MUFA are olive oil, canola oil, pecans, almonds, cashews, and avocados.
Eat foods that are rich in polyunsaturated fats (PUFA), especially omega-3 fatty acids. According to some reports, PUFAs play a critical role in reducing the high quantity of LDL cholesterol in the body and therefore prevents heart diseases & strokes. Foods rich in PUFA (omera-3s) are deep-sea tuna (albacore or bluefin), salmon, shellfish like shrimp, salmon, and mackerel.
Avoid eating foods that are rich in trans fats. Some of these foods are pizzas, deep-fried foods, baked foods like pastries, and coffee creamers, especially non-dairy.
Eat foods that are rich in dietary fibers, including fruits, oats, oatmeal, beans, lentils, and flax seeds.
Perform daily exercises religiously. Exercise has many health benefits. It not only keeps you in good shape but also decreases the LDL cholesterol levels in the body and therefore prevents heart diseases.
