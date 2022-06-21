The Story of How I Said YOLO, and Quit My Job at 32

There was no planning, no thought, no deliberation, no process.

Just like that on a searing late April evening in 2012, my two-month notice ended and I simply stopped working a job.

After having worked across the country at various newspapers, including launching two English language dailies and relaunching another two with a new look, in my 12 years in the industry all of a sudden I was not deciding the following morning’s headlines that hundreds of thousands of people were going to read.