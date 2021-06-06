My COVID Fight Taught Me This — Take Chances, Live a Full Life 

I am writing this hooked up to oxygen in a hospital bed in Delhi and unable to breathe on room air.

Rehaan (squealing with delight on the swing): “Mumma! Push me higher so I can touch the sky!”

Me (equally delighted): “There you go, Rehaan – fly!”

Anything can happen. To anyone.

Sulabh (my husband): Tanya – you have to try to breathe. Deep breath. Come on.