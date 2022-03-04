7 Ways to Get Rid of Dry Scalp

Know the ways to get rid of dry scalp.
(Image: iStock)
Dry hair and scalp is common problem. Sometimes it might be genetic or sometimes due to changing weather and levels of humidity. In short, you would feel your hair is dry, rough, and brittle when you touch it and there is nothing you can do about the things that make it happen. Your scalp might feel itchy and flaky due to dandruff or other causes.
You might not be able to control the causes of dry scalp but you definitely can manage and prevent the dryness with some of the easy and helpful home remedies that are backed up by science as well. Let's have a quick look and make a note of these remedies.
According to PubMed Central, coconut oil is effective for both dry hair and dry scalp. It has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties which makes it a great option for managing dry scap as well as scalp affected by psoriasis.
Coconut oil is easily available in the market at an affordable price and you can leave it for 10-20 minutes after application and wash your hair for smooth hair with reduced dryness in the scalp.
According to the journal Clinical Microbiology Reviews, the antifungal, antiseptic, and antibiotic properties of the tea tree oil help manage dry scalp. This essential oil has the potential to treat dry skin, allergies, and atopic dermatitis as well.
You can use products like shampoos with tea tree oil as an ingredient or mix few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil and then leave it on your scalp for 10-15 minutes after application before rinsing it off.
You might have tried the aloe vera juice, aloe vera gel for for your face and skin but have you ever wondered if it works for your scalp as well?
Well, PubMed Central claims that the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera makes it an effective way to prevent dry scalp and keep it moisturised.
You can choose the products with aoe vera, take oral aloe vera supplements or apply fresh aloe vera gel as well.
According to US NIH, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar makes it a great addition to the list of things that can help treat dry scalp.
The antimicrobial properties prevent the damage caused by bacteria and fungi, anti-inflammatory properties help in scalp exfoliation and keeps dry scalp at bay.
You can mix one part of apple cider vinegar with two parts of water and apply it on your scalp and then wash it off with shampoo followed by a conditioner normally.
Baking soda and olive oil can be a great combination for a hair pack to prevent dry scalp as olive oil is highly moisturising and baking soda has antifungal and antibacterial properties that not only exfoliate the scalp but prevents the flaky skin on the scalp.
You can mix equal parts of both olive oil and baking soda and wash it off after 10 minutes so that there's no residue left in the hair.
According to the journal BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, eggs and yoghurt have been used for years to tame dry and itchy scalp and hair. Yoghurt provides a soothing effect and prevents drying of scalp while the proteins and fats in eggs nourish the hair and prevent cellular damage due to the free radicals.
You can always mix unflavored egg with few spoons of unsweetened yogurt and apply it on your scalp for 10 minutes followed by a rinse with cold or lukewarm water only.
Witch hazel is one of the few botanicals that is approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and has been used in skin and hair care products as well. People have been aware of the skin benefits of witch hazel but it has magical effect on the hair as well.
It helps reduce the irritation and inflammation on the red, itchy skin as well as helps prevent scalp fungus, flakiness and scaly scalp.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)