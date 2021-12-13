Is Hair Fall More Common in Men Than In Women?

(This article is published on behalf of Marico Industries Ltd.)

While men and women are both susceptible to most general medical conditions, experts believe that there can still be noteworthy distinctions between genders when it comes to cause and treatment.

Hair fall is one such common concern where the experience can be quite different.

Medically speaking, men are genetically, hormonally, and behaviourally at a disadvantage when it comes to hair fall. Men also start losing hair earlier than women, often hitting peak hair loss in their early thirties. It starts with a receding hairline: hair loss along the temples first and then finally on the crown of the heads, until the need for a comb completely disappears.

Structurally, there is no difference in the hair of men and women. If left undisturbed, both will grow at almost the same rate. Factors that cause hair fall in both can be external – lifestyle, tradition, and cultural factors, or internal – that is, due to genetics or hormonal changes.

How does hair fall in men differ from that in women?

The main type of hair fall in men is called Male Pattern Baldness (MPB) and in women, Female Pattern Hair Loss (FPHL). Men lose more hair and in a well-defined pattern starting from the temples, whereas women often experience loss in the volume of hair.

So, what causes hair fall in men? And how is it different from those that affect hair loss in women?

A key factor can be attributed to the hormonal differences between the two.