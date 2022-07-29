Frizzy Hair? Try These 6 All-Natural Hair Masks to Monsoon-Proof Your Hair

Monsoon frizzy hair home remedies
Frizz can happen anywhere, to anyone, but it is true that some people are more vulnerable to frizz and some conditions do trigger more of it.
For instance, a change in weather, hormones, or lifestyle can increase frizz, and people with textured or curly hair are more likely to have frizzy hair.
When this happens, the cuticles of the hair shaft open up to let the moisture in, and these raised cuticles give rise to that dreaded halo.
While drinking lots of water is important for hair health, sometimes that's not enough to control frizz.
That's why you need some extra help, and that's what we've got for you today — in the form of some natural home remedies for frizzy hair that don't just make you look great but also improve your hair health.
Here is a list of some easy DIY at-home hair masks that can be made with just a few ingredients.
With regular use of these hair masks, you will notice less frizz and hair will be more manageable.
So, the next time you want to combat frizz, try some of these DIY natural remedies and you’re ready to have a good hair day!
Avocado is packed with healthy fats and vitamins.
Avocado's buttery nature makes it a great spread for toast, but it is also a good way to nourish frizzy hair.
Avocado is packed with healthy fats and Vitamins A, B, and E which provide antioxidants, along with other benefits. It is incredibly hydrating and helps seal in moisture.
To make the avocado hair mask, simply mash the flesh of a ripe avocado and apply it all over the hair. If it's too thick, you can add some plain yogurt to make the paste more manageable. Leave it in for 40-45 minutes and then wash as usual.
Bananas and honey may sound like a yummy combination and something that would be great on pancakes.
That's true, but it is also a fact that bananas and honey can do wonders for dry, frizzy hair! Bananas are packed with potassium, which makes hair soft, moisturized, and tangle-free.
On the other hand, honey is a well-known humectant and emollient, which means that it locks in moisture and holds it down so hair stays hydrated for longer.
All this hair mask needs is a ripe banana, mashed with a few teaspoons of honey.
If the mixture seems too thick, add a few spoons of carrier oil like coconut, almond, or olive oil. Once you get a smooth paste, apply it all over your hair. Leave it on for 30-45 minutes and wash off as usual.
Aloe Vera is super hydrating and makes for great hair masks
Aloe Vera is a common ingredient in home remedies for the hair and skin, and with good reason!
It is the ultimate moisturizing ingredient since 98 percent of the leaves are constituted of water.
Besides hydration, aloe Vera gel also protects the hair shaft from dryness, damage, and external elements.
Freshly harvested aloe Vera gel works best for this hair mask. Mix it with an equal quantity of carrier oil and blend till you have a smooth mixture. Apply all over the scalp and hair and leave it in for 20-30 minutes. Wash off as usual.
Coconut milk has the same benefits as coconut oil - and some more! A coconut milk treatment combined with steam helps to really open up the hair shaft so it can get all that milky goodness, which includes protein, healthy fats, and other nutrients.
Heat half a cup of coconut milk till just warm. Pour it over the scalp and hair, making sure to coat all the strands with it. Dip a towel in hot water
and squeeze it. Wrap the hot, damp towel around your head, and let it soak in all the nutrients of the coconut milk. Leave it on for 30 minutes and wash it off.
Moroccan Argan Oil is packed with antioxidants and nutrients.
Moroccan argan oil is a boon for frizzy hair, and it can be used in multiple ways. Argan oil is packed with healthy fatty acids like oleic and linoleic acid that nourish hair and make it soft, shiny, and of course, frizz-free! Argan oil also contains Vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects against hair damage.
Argan oil can be used on damp hair or dry hair before styling. It works as a serum as well as an oil treatment when mixed with a carrier oil.
Argan oil can be applied to the scalp for a hot oil massage, or to the hair strands to keep frizz away and to neaten your hairstyle.
Along with these natural home remedies for frizzy hair, it's also important to follow these basic tips:
Avoid constantly touching your hair
Apply products to hair that is still wet
Choose a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner
Skip the heat styling and avoid hot water on your hair
Protect hair with scarves or caps in hot and humid weather
Avoid over-washing hair - keep it to not more than 2-3 times a week
(Pratibha Pal spent her childhood in idyllic places only fauji kids would have heard of. She grew up reading a variety of books that let her imagination wander and still hopes to come across the Magic Faraway Tree.You can view her blog at www.pratsmusings.com or reach to her on Twitter at @myepica.)
