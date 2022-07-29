Frizzy Hair? Try These 6 All-Natural Hair Masks to Monsoon-Proof Your Hair

When this happens, the cuticles of the hair shaft open up to let the moisture in, and these raised cuticles give rise to that dreaded halo.

While drinking lots of water is important for hair health, sometimes that's not enough to control frizz.

That's why you need some extra help, and that's what we've got for you today — in the form of some natural home remedies for frizzy hair that don't just make you look great but also improve your hair health.