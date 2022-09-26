World Contraception Day: The Delayed Status of Male Contraceptives in India

Do we know enough about condoms, birth control pills, vasectomy, IUD, etc?
From unplanned pregnancies to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), among the two or more individuals involved in the act, whose responsibility is it to ensure the practice of safe sex every time?
Well, there aren't really any points for the right answer as it was a satirical question. Every individual involved bears equal responsibility. There is no who vs whom. Unfortunately, the perception of a women bearing the onus of thinking about or taking contraception if Plan A didn't work out, does get a bit more stressful.
It's been a while since we heard about the male contraceptive that was developed by Md Abdullah al Noman, a PhD candidate at University of Minessota, and Gunda Georg, director of the Institute of Therpeutics and Discovery. It was said that the compound had been successfully tested on mice and induced sterility with no side effects.
So why is there a delayed availability of male contraceptives in India? Is there any psychosocial explanation or is it just not ready to be used on humans? We spoke to an expert to understand these issues.
No. There are pills that are being researched like gossypol but there's nothing in the market as of now, said Dr Ajith Patra from Kindly.
This causes a lot more problems with undesirable side effects.
"There are definitely positive results but the problem is it is not consistent currently," said Dr Patra.
He also mentioned that "pregnancy and fetal outcomes during and after male hormonal contraceptive treatment are similar to those of the general population." According to Sage Journals, spontaneous miscarriage rates (6-11%) were comparable to the general population (8-20%). The congenital malformation rate was 0.9-1.8% (0·0–6·3), which is consistent with the congenital malformation rate in spontaneous and ART pregnancies (4%).
"There is no contraceptive that is 100% effective other than abstinence from sexual intercourse! A male contraceptive pill might make this possible as there are reports of complete azoospermia (absence of sperm from the fluid ejaculated during orgasm) in studies, but it's just a hypothetical concept, with some hope," said Dr Patra. Also, having to take a pill is easier than having to use a condom, which many males don't know how to use, thereby leading to failure of the method or undergoing a permanent surgery like vasectomy, which is not reversible.
According to Dr Patra, "The methods of contraception available for women are easy, like taking a pill which can be done even after having unprotected sexual intercourse or using a long-term treatment like Copper T(IUD) which is reversible if the woman decides to conceive or even using a spermicide gel/foam preparations with a diaphragm."
He concluded by saying that "even the thought that the orgasm won't be the same when compared to a no-condom usage sexual intercourse is another unfortunate myth due to lack of knowledge."
