Busting Myths About Contraceptive Pills

Let's bust the common myths and misconceptions about contraceptive pills and its side effects.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14 percent of the female population actually use birth control pills.
It is important that we are aware of the types contraception, benefits and get our questions about contraception methods answered. There might be some confusions due to some wrong information that is available.
Apart from hormonal contraception methods, like the use of pills, hormonal Intrauterine devices (IUD), patches and implants, there are other alternatives that can also be used.
Some women might not want to use hormonal contraceptives due to its short-term side effects. According to Healthline, there are various non-hormonal contraception methods like copper IUDs, spermicide, sponge, condoms, cervical caps, etc. Moreover, the copper IUDs have proved to be more effective than the hormonal methods.
A misconception that prevents women from using birth control pills is that hormonal pills can cause cancer.
According to the US NIH, birth control pills do increase the risk of breast cancer and cervical cancer slightly but the overall risk remains low and there is nothing to worry.
According to the National Cancer Institute, hormonal pills also reduces the risks of certain cancer including endometrial, colorectal, and ovarian cancer.
Firstly, oral contraceptives, IUDs, cervical caps cannot prevent the spread of STIs but when it comes to condoms they do reduce the risk of STIs. However, no form of contraception can prevent all kinds of STIs as some of them also live on the parts which are not covered by condoms.
For example, herpes stays on the parts of the genitals that the condom cannot cover (CDC).
According to PubMed Central, there have been various studies that prove that birth control causes mild and temporary weight changes in some, while no weight gain in others but they do not have any weight-related side effects on obese people.
According to MedicalNewsToday, the weight gain lasts for 2-3 months and is actually water retention and not fat. Moreover, it takes a maximum of 3 months for any side effects to pass. The hormonal balance of pills differ too, it is better to ask your doctor what would be the best for you.
According to Healthline, there is no evidence between the use of oral contraceptives and chances of miscarriage or abortion because birth pills do not work in that way. Abortion is very different from the effect of the morning-after pill.
Abortion is a procedure that interrupts the established pregnancy whereas pills reduce the chances of pregnancy by delaying the ovulation to prevent egg implantation. Therefore, these pills cannot end a pregnancy but prevent one.
According to NCBI, contraceptive pills cannot cause infertility in women. Infertility is a condition in which a couple cannot get pregnant even after 1 year of sex without using any contraceptive methods.
There can be a lot of confusion when it comes to fertility and pills but you can be sure that contraceptives do not cause infertility irrespective of their type and how long you have been using it. Often the underlying medical conditions preventing conception are masked by the use of the contraceptive pills and they come to light after you go off these pills.
