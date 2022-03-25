Male Contraceptive Pill: Everything You Need to Know

Do you and/or your partner hate using condoms during sex? Are you worried about being on birth control pills for too long?

Well science may have something for you - A male contraceptive pill with 99 percent success at preventing pregnancy and no observed side effects.

The 'male contraceptive pill', which you may have seen on your favourite news site or social media is a very real, non-hormonal, scientific formulation called GPHR-529 or YCT529.

The contraceptive was developed by Md Abdullah al Noman, a PhD candidate at the University of Minessota, and Gunda Georg, the director of the Institute of Therpeutics and Discovery.

Currently the compound has been successfully tested on mice and induced sterility with no side-effects. Four weeks after the mice were taken off the compound, their fertility and sterility returned to normal levels, with them being able to reproduce again.