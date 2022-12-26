'Stop Presenting Sex as Pain': Leeza Mangaldas On Why Women's Pleasure Matters

"I am of the opinion that size does not matter. Neither when it comes to boobs or penis size. I really think the size or shape of any particular body part is far less relevant to the quality of a sexual experience than we imagine," says Mangaldas, adding that she has elaborated through her book on Audible, that things like:

Willingness to prioritise your partner.

Knowledge and understanding of their bodies and desire.

"I feel things like willingness to communicate are the types of things that can really take a sexual experience from average or sub-average, to explosive. Whereas, the size or shape of the body part... If you don't know what to do with it, size isn't going to save the day," she added.