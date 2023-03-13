Leaky Gut Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Prevention

Leaky gut syndrome (LGS) is difficult to be diagnosed by the doctors and health professionals. More research is required to understand the mechanisms and implications in humans.

Research proves that gaps in the intestinal walls allow bacteria and other toxins to pass into the bloodstream. in cases of Leaky Gut Syndrome. Leaky gut syndrome is a theory that intestinal permeability is underlying cause that develops independently. It occurs when your intestinal barrier is impaired, letting toxins into your bloodstream. These toxins cause an inflammatory response that may cause diseases.

The condition of having intestinal permeability or a “leaky gut” is real and it causes other diseases. let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.