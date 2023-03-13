Leaky Gut Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Prevention

Leaky Gut Syndrome details
Leaky gut syndrome (LGS) is difficult to be diagnosed by the doctors and health professionals. More research is required to understand the mechanisms and implications in humans.
Research proves that gaps in the intestinal walls allow bacteria and other toxins to pass into the bloodstream. in cases of Leaky Gut Syndrome. Leaky gut syndrome is a theory that intestinal permeability is underlying cause that develops independently. It occurs when your intestinal barrier is impaired, letting toxins into your bloodstream. These toxins cause an inflammatory response that may cause diseases.
The condition of having intestinal permeability or a “leaky gut” is real and it causes other diseases. let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.
According to doctors of Cleveland Clinic, if your intestinal barrier has been compromised, the most direct causes of intestinal permeability include:
Chronic inflammatory conditions like IBD and celiac disease.
Diseases that cause intestinal injury like HIV/AIDS.
Chemotherapy and radiation therapies also affect intestinal permeability
Overuse of alcohol or NSAIDs like aspirin and ibuprofen.
Food allergies
According to doctors of MedicalNewsToday, there are no symptoms linked directly to intestinal permeability and it is caused by injury in the intestinal lining and may cause symptoms like:
A burning sensation in your gut.
Painful indigestion
Diarrhea
Gas and bloating
Low energy
Gastrointestinal mucositis
There is no standard test to diagnose leaky gut but there are several kinds of tests currently that help test intestinal permeability in patients.
Urine test
Blood test to get evidence of gut bacteria infiltration.
Tissue biopsy to examine a sample of intestinal tissue to measure ion transport across the intestinal barrier
Confocal endomicroscopy to look at your intestinal lining in high resolution and magnification.
Premium Food Tolerance Blood Test to identify if you are sensitive to certain foods to prevent food allergies and intolerances
Microbiome testint includes the following:
Super Gut Report and Analysis
Personal consultation with the medical expert and report analysis
Case-based prebiotic and probiotic recommendations
At-home metabolic test to measure resting metabolic rate
Eating foods rich in prebiotic fiber like vegetables and whole grains
Eat less meat, dairy, and eggs
Avoiding added sugar
exercise regularly
Get enough Sleep
Manage stress levels
Avoiding consumption of of antibiotics
Quit Smoking
